Thursday marks free tea day at McAlister’s Deli

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- You have a chance to quench your thirst Thursday with a free 32 oz iced tea from McAlister’s Deli.

To build up excitement for the day, the traveling McAlister’s Deli Tea Town Showdown trophy also made an appearance in Johnson City this week.

The first 10 guests that found the tea team each received a $20 gift card.

The three local McAlister’s restaurants in Johnson City, Kingsport, and Bristol, Virginia are also in the running to win money for Niswonger Children’s Hospital.