Thunder Roll Over Hampton Roads for National Title

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) The Thunder had to wait a year, but they finally got to avenge last years championship lost with a 32-6 victory over Hampton Roads in the USWFL title game Saturday afternoon at Sullivan East High School.

Tri-Cities held the advantage from the first snap, leading 24-0 at halftime and putting the game in cruise control the rest of the way. Thunder offensive lineman and linebacker Jennifer Johnson had plenty of feelings after the game.

“The emotions are overwhelming, you just can’t describe it. At the beginning of the season, this is what you star for, you put in those hours of cold work because we have to practice in the cold and play in the heat obviously. Those hours of grueling work pay off right here,” Johnson said.

On the other hand, running back and cornerback Lydia Qualls doesn’t show her feelings as much, but if she did, she’d be bouncing for joy.

“Everybody knows me, I’m not the exciting type of person, I hold my emotions inside, but if my emotions inside can be outward, man I’m all over this field, jumping flips and everything,” Qualls said. “I’ve been wanting this since day one I stepped on the field, so finally got it.”

Head Coach Michael Wallace mentioned how honored he is to be coaching such an amazing team.

The adversity that comes with injuries and I can’t state enough about how proud I am of them,” Wallace said. “Dave, this whole organization. They do things right here, super proud of them.”

The win completes an undefeated season for the Thunder.