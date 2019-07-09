Thunder Gearing Up for National Title Game

Tri-Cities aims for another championship with the title game against reigning champ Hampton Roads

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) This season the Tri-Cities Thunder have been setting the standard for the rest of the United State Women’s Football League.

The undefeated Thunder have recorded seven shutouts, while averaging over 41 points per contest. This type of dominance has propelled Tri-Cities to the leagues title game against reigning champ Hampton Roads.

These squads have already met this season with the Thunder winning 24-12 back on June 15. Even before this meeting, both teams had bad blood with the Lady Gators taking down the Thunder in last year’s championship game.

If Tri-Cites wants to capture another title, one thing head coach Michael Wallace mentioned was not getting burned by Hampton Roads’ speed.

“Well we have to let the speed not get behind us, that’s crucial for the defensive backs, to make sure that we have enough cushion to make sure we’re reading and reacting more to what the receivers are doing as opposed to paying attention to what’s in the backfield,” Wallace said.

Left tackle Amanda Harvey also said having open conversations during the game will be huge.

“The biggest thing is the communication between us and knowing who to get and we kind of worked on that last week, really driving hard about who were supposed to go for,” Harvey said.

Running back Lydia Qualls was speechless when asked about the possibility of being a national champion.

“If we won on Saturday, oh my gosh…I don’t even have any words for it, I don’t,” Qualls said. “Like you said, not trying to be cocky, don’t think we already have it in the bag, we know we have to get out there and just work from when the time clock starts to when the time is over with.”

The game kickoffs at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Sullivan East High School.