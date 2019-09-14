Three teens shot at Virginia high school football game

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) – Police say three teenagers who were shot after a high school football game in Virginia are expected to survive.

Newport News Police said via Twitter on Saturday that the shootings happened at the end of a football game at Todd Stadium on Friday night.

Two other shooting victims, both 19-year-old males, were located on Hidenwood Drive near the stadium, also with non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to a local hospital as well.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told local media that paramedics were already on scene because of the game.

An investigation was ongoing.