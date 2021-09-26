Three Chesapeake residents die after plane crash in West Virginia

LANSING, W.Va. (WAVY) — Federal investigators are on the scene of a deadly plane crash in Fayette County, West Virginia.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane went down after taking off from the Fayette Airport in Fayetteville at about 11 a.m. Sunday.

According to West Virginia State Police, the Beech C23 plane crashed behind a barn on Opossum Creek Rd in Lansing. The crash site was about 50 miles south of Charleston.

NTSB is investigating the September 26, 2021, crash of a Beech C23 near Fayetteville, WV. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) September 26, 2021

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered three male victims inside the plane who had died.

Those victims have been identified as Nick Fletcher, 38, Michael Taphouse, 36 and Wesley Farley, 39. All three of the men are from Chesapeake.

Officials say that the FAA and NTSB have assumed control of the investigation.