Three bodies found near Oak Hill Academy in Grayson County, believed to be connected to N.C. arson

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Three bodies have been found near Oak Hill Academy in Grayson County and they are believed to be connected to a North Carolina arson case.
According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, the bodies were discovered in the woods behind the school.
The county sheriff is expected to hold a press conference this afternoon. Stay with WFXRtv.com for the latest on this story.
