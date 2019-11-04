Three bodies found near Oak Hill Academy in Grayson County, believed to be connected to N.C. arson

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Three bodies have been found near Oak Hill Academy in Grayson County and they are believed to be connected to a North Carolina arson case.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, the bodies were discovered in the woods behind the school.

The county sheriff is expected to hold a press conference this afternoon. Stay with WFXRtv.com for the latest on this story.

