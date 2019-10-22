THP: Vehicle found abandoned after crash in Gray, weapons and narcotics found inside

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An early morning crash in Washington County, Tennessee resulted in authorities finding weapons and narcotics in an abandoned truck.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2000 Nissan Frontier pickup truck was traveling south on Possum Hollow Road from Mountain View Road around 9:05 a.m. Tuesday morning.

For an unknown reason, the truck left the roadway and struck a fence and an embankment, causing it to flip.

The truck came to rest on its passenger side.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found the vehicle abandoned and no driver was identified.

The report says weapons and narcotics were found inside the vehicle upon taking inventory.

Contact with the owner has not been successful.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.