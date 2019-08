GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Drivers could experience delays on Interstate 81 South Friday morning as crews work to clear the scene of a tractor-trailer fire.

According to THP officials, that fire happened on I-81 South at MM 42.8 in Greene County.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

THP TRAFFIC ALERT

I-81 South MM 42.8 Greene County Trailer Fire. 1 lane shut down, Expected to be clear by 9 am. NO INJURIES REPORTED. Expect delays.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/ncLt9jUqnW — THPFallBranch (@THPFallBranch) August 2, 2019

As of 8:30 a.m. traffic was down to one lane.

I-81 S in Greene Co Vehicle Cargo Fire at MM 43 at 7:30 AM 8/2 est clear by 12:00 PM 8/2 (ET — Interstate 81 (@TNinterstate81) August 2, 2019

THP Fall Branch officials tweeted that no injuries were reported, however, drivers could expect delays in that area.

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.