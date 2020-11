CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol reached out to the public Tuesday for help regarding a hit-and-run crash in Carter County on Highway 91 near King Springs Road at approximately 5:20 p.m.

@THPFallBranch is requesting the public’s assistance tonight. We are currently working a car vs. pedestrian hit/ run crash in Carter Co. Tn. (Hwy 91) near King Springs Rd. Approx. 5:20 pm this evening, Grey/ Silver 4 Dr. Sedan.

Any info; please call (865)544-3380 Ext: 5548🙏 pic.twitter.com/2l58x0YyTJ — THPFallBranch (@THPFallBranch) November 25, 2020

According to THP officials, it involved a pedestrian and a grey or silver four-door sedan.

Those with any information are urged to call 865-544-3380 Ext. 5548.