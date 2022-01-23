THP: Man driving wrong way, under the influence causes head-on collision in Hampton

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been charged after he hit a juvenile head-on while driving the wrong way, under the influence, with no headlights on US 19E in Carter County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Brigido Morales, 27, from Johnson City, was driving a Nissan Versa Southbound in the Northbound lane on US 19E near Hampton High School when he struck a Hyundai Elantra that was being driven by a 17-year-old juvenile from Elizabethton head-on, according to the report.

The report mentions that a one-year-old passenger was in the Nissan that was being driven the wrong way by Morales, and a three-year-old passenger was in the Hyundai being driven by the juvenile.

Also according to the report, Morales and the juvenile both sustained injuries, however, the nature and extent of the injuries were not listed.

The status of the three-year-old and one-year-old is also unknown.

Morales’s charges listed on the report include driving under the influence, driving the wrong way and having an open container.