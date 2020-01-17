THP: Charges pending after 2 injured in State Route 66 head-on crash in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Charges are pending against a driver after a crash in Hawkins County Thursday night.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Ford Escape, driven by 27-year-old Jonathan Tackett of Rogersville, was traveling south on State Route 66 at 7:17 p.m.

The Ford entered the northbound lane near the intersection of State Route 70 and hit a Mazda head-on.

THP reports that the two vehicles came to an uncontrolled final rest in the roadway.

The driver of the Mazda, 31-year-old Kendra Walker of Rogersville, was injured and transported to a local hospital.

Tackett was also injured and transported to an area hospital. He was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Charges are currently pending against Tackett. THP is currently investigating the crash.