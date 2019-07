NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are reaching out for the public’s help in hopes of winning the ‘Best Looking Cruiser Contest’ for 2019.

THP is in the running along with agencies across the county, including Virginia State Police.

You can vote by clicking on the link in the Facebook post below, and scrolling to the bottom of the page.

You can also vote HERE.

It's that time of the year again! Vote THP for the best looking trooper cruiser across the nation! The winning cruiser… Posted by Tennessee Highway Patrol on Monday, July 15, 2019

Voting ends July 30th at 3 p.m. EST.