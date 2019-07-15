THP: 2 dead in Sunday I-81 crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol have confirmed two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 81 Sunday.

According to a THP report, the crash happened in Fall Branch near mile marker 52 as a pickup truck traveling north went across the median and hit a car traveling south on the interstate.

The driver of that pickup truck that traveled across the median was identified by authorities as 78-year-old William C. Ruckelshaus of Sweetwater, Tennessee.

The driver of the car that was hit by the pickup truck was identified as 67-year-old Stephen Daniel Green of Boston, Massachusetts.

The drivers of both vehicles died as a result of the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

