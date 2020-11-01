Thousands partake in Halloween festivities across Tri-Cities region

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — Halloween during COVID-19 looked different this year.

News Channel 11’s Kristen Gallant traveled to several locations in the Tri-Cities to see how people were celebrating the night.

Over in Carter County, Halloween this year looked the same as years passed.

Thousands of people lined up at the Carter County Sheriffs Office for their trunk-or-treat event.

“We had a tremendous turn out last year, and I don’t know what we’re going to have [this year],” said Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, “We had over 2,000 come through last year.”

This is the second year they have held a Halloween event for the community.

“Any time you can see a police officer in a role other than law enforcement — it’s good because children need to know that we are their friend; we’re not their enemy,” explained Lunceford.

Halloween is in full swing and the Carter County Sheriff's Office is serving up lots of candy and fun for all ages. Check out this long line of people waiting to fill their bags with sweet treats.

Some wore masks to complete their costumes at the trunk-or-treat event, but there weren’t a lot of people seen wearing them for the purpose of protecting others and themselves from COVID-19.

Though the pandemic was on the minds of some, it didn’t stop them from joining in on the festivities.

“We didn’t know due to COVID-19 if people were going to be doing anything or not, but we’re glad there’s a big turn out,” said trick-or-treater Brittany Pealer.

A big turnout was not the case over on the Tree Streets in Johnson City.

“I was thinking that not a lot of people would be handing out candy, not a lot of people would be going around,” said another trick-or-treater, Echo Ayers.

Usually packed streets on Halloween were quite bare on Saturday.

Many stayed in their homes and had signs posted by buckets of candy asking people to take a piece of candy and stay safe.

Several other annual Halloween events were canceled this year in the Tri-Cities or modified to limit person-to-person contact.

2020 offered a different Halloween from years’ past with changes we might continue to see for future events.