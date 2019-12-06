Thousands flock to downtown Bristol to see Budweiser Clydesdales march in parade

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL)- People from across the region lined state street in downtown Bristol for the 38th Annual Bristol Christmas Parade- many coming just to get a glimpse of the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales.

“We have record entries first of all people participating in the parade and in addition to that has been calling the Chamber of Commerce asking where can we see them, what time should we be there,” said Amy Shuttle with the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. “We’ve had interest from people outside of Virginia and Tennessee in this region.”

The Davidson and Mensch families traveled from Chilhowie and waited almost an hour and a half to see the famous horses.

“The Clydesdales are pretty cool, I’ve never seen that. Its really cool to be out with everyone, its good weather,” said Josh Davidson.

Children and adults alike said the six-foot-tall trained and decked out horses would be the highlight of the parade.

Brother and sister Hudson and Mensch both said they were also excited to see the horses for the very first time.

Eight of the ten horses that have been traveling throughout the Tri-Cities dressed out for the parade splitting down Tennessee and Virginia on state street for the first parade appearance of their visit.

Amaris and Suri Farley were there to watch their sister perform in the parade and see the floats.

Some stayed to see a grand finale after a grand entrance-

Jude Venable, Axl and Summer Seals were there to see Santa and his sled to officially kick off the Christmas season in Bristol.

If you missed the Budweiser Clydesdales at the Downtown Bristol Parade- you still have a few more chances to see them in Johnson City on Dec. 6th in King’s Common Park at 4 pm and on Dec. 7at the Johnson City Christmas Parade at 10:30 am.