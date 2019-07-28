Thousands continue to rally around NC Trooper that was paralyzed after crash

NORTH CAROLINA (WJHL) — Support continues to pour in for North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Christopher Wooten.

Wooten was involved in a serious crash on July 22nd after a suspect led him on a chase after a traffic stop.

The NC Highway Patrol office has been providing updates on Facebook, and confirm that Wooten is now paralyzed from the neck down due to a spinal cord injury.

.@NCSHP Col. G. M. McNeill Jr. updates status of Trp. Chris Wooten. Visit our FB page for more information on how you can assist the Wooten family. pic.twitter.com/OlJhXE8KSy — NC Highway Patrol (@NCSHP) July 26, 2019

In a post on Friday, the NC Highway Patrol office said donations are being accepted for anyone wanting to help the family.

To assist the Wooten family, an account under Christopher and Sharon Wooten Special Account has been established at the NC State Employees Credit Union. Those wishing to make a donation can do so by visiting any NCSECU branch. Your continuous support is appreciated.

