This Week with Bob Mueller: April 3, 2021

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Tennessee lawmakers approve a bill that will allow open and conceal carry of weapons without a permit. That makes Tennessee the 19th state to pass a similar measure.

Gun control advocates and law enforcement have expressed their opposition to the so-called ‘constitutional carry bill.’ But, they lost the argument.

Meanwhile, Governor Bill Lee has outlined a new mental health trust fund designed to meet the needs of Tennessee children.

And, there’s been a spike in COVID-19 cases as the vaccine continues to roll out. Doctors are raising their concerns.

Then, President Joe Biden said he wants to spend $2 trillion on infrastructure. All this in more on This Week with Bob Mueller.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss