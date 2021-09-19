The sounds of music: Vinyl Show returns to the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Vinyl Show Promotions return to the Tri-Cities for its annual Vinyl Show.

Record dealers came from across Tennesse and other states to sell CD’s, records, cassette tapes, and other music pieces. The music selections ranged from the early 40s to the present era. Genres such as classic rock, jazz, and blues were featured.

“It’s a good way to learn about new music that you might not have heard before. You see something and are like I meant to pick that up ten years ago, twenty years ago, now I can get it,” said Greg Biggs, Owner of CVC Collectibles in Clarksville, Tennessee. “Things of that nature. It’s a great place to come and have a good time and fill up the holes in that music collection at home”

Organizers plan to have an additional Vinyl Show on November 21.