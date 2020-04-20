The Scott Family appears at outdoor church service

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities churches have been searching for creative ways to get the congregation to meet and The New Hope Church of Brethern in Jonesborough looked to a Tri-Cities band for some help.

The Scott Family, which has been featured around the area, hosted an hour-long outdoor concert in front of plenty of fans that sat in their cars to watch the performance. New Hope pastor John Moore is thankful the Scott Family was able to execute their set.

“I told them I was having a drive-in and they graciously agreed to come up here, so we’re tickled to death that they’re here,” Moore said. “(Played) the cards that we were dealt and this is what we’re doing, but we’re still together, we’re still praising the Lord.”

There was plenty of families and vehicles at the event, but even for members of the church that weren’t able to make it, they were still able to listen. People can tune in on the radio by turning it to 89.9 FM, which Moore said is a blessing.

“The radio station goes about a mile, mile and a half away from here and there maybe people sitting at home, so all we have to do is push the button and turn it on,” Moore said.

Even without the Scott’s, outdoor services have been pretty popular among New Hope members and Moore isn’t planning anytime soon of putting a halt to these events.

“We probably will come out and have some services and just have drive-in services once in a while,” Moore said. “Why not have home made ice cream when we get done because we can socialize afterwards.”