The Pakalachian Food Truck brings two cultures to one menu at The Barter Theatre’s Smith Theatre

ABINGDON, V.A. (WJHL)- The Pakalachain Food Truck is having several “pop ups” at The Barter Theatre’s Smith Theatre, formally known as Stage II.

From 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. every Thursday for eight weeks starting on January 16, the Pakalachain Food Truck will be partnering with Barter Theatre to bring food and music to the Smith Theatre.

This unique food truck blends two cultures of food, Pakistani food and the southern comfort foods of the Appalachia.

Owners of The Pakalachain Food Truck, Mohsin and Katlin Kazmi, are each from these different regions and wanted to show people how their cultural backgrounds can blend together in different meals.

Most of their products are locally sourced and they focus heavily on sustainability.

The Kazmi’s have won several awards for their Pakalachain foods including voted Best Food Truck in Southwest VA Region by the Virginia Living Magazine, Placing first on an episode of Food Network’s Family Food Showdown, and featured in Smoky Mountain Living’s Breaking Boundaries pages.