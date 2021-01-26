The Mall at Johnson City to add new businesses as early as this spring

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s a new year, with new developments.

The Mall at Johnson City is moving closer to opening dates for a handful of businesses set to step foot on Shoppers Lane.

It is home to more than 60 national and local retail, dining and entertainment options.

Now, the Mall at Johnson City will add a few more eateries and retail stores to its roster, starting this Spring 2021.

Johnson City-Jonesborough-Washington County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, Bob Cantler said, “Home Goods is coming on board, Chicken Salad Chick and Chipotle.”

The Mall at Johnson City is one of Northeast Tennessee’s retail cores.

Pheben Kassahun speaking with Bob Cantler.

Cantler told Pheben Kassahun, “I think it enhances why people come to the Johnson City Mall. It’s not just for people in Washington County. There are folks traveling from North Carolina, from Virginia.”

According to the Mall at Johnson City, Homegoods is slated to go where Sears was located. Chipotle Mexican Grill and Chicken Salad Chick will open on mall property in a new multi-tenant building at North Roan Street.

“It’s exciting because malls across the country right now are not growing. They’re getting smaller,” he said.

News Channel 11 reached out to Homegoods for an update on the project. A company spokesperson released this statement:

“Although we appreciate your inquiry, HomeGoods has not announced a new store in the Johnson City, TN area. When opening new stores, we tend to announce our plans when we believe the time is right to do so competitively. Generally speaking, it is our practice not to announce store openings until close to an intended opening date.” HANNAH BRAMHALL

Marketing Supervisor | HomeGoods / Homesense Public Relations

While business experts anticipate between 20 to 25 percent of malls to close by 2022, Cantler said the Mall at Johnson City will be far from the list of business casualties.

Additionally, the chamber’s 2021 strategic plan is to help small businesses grow by helping mom-and-pop store owners get access to resources like education and advocacy.

Cantler said, “One that I am most excited about is our mentor program to where we have established people who are already doing business in the area helping some of our startups and smaller, newer businesses to understand what the opportunities are, what the pitfalls are and how they can be successful.”

His hope is to reel in more young professionals as well.

He added, “The goal is to attract and retain our young professionals. Those anywhere from 25 to 35[of age], that they can have community, stay in East Tennessee and Johnson City and do what they do.”