Late tonight, you may possibly get a glance at the Leonid Meteor Shower.

The meteor shower has been going on since the first of the month and will be happening until the beginning of December, but tonight is the night when you will be able to see 50-200 meteors per hour.

A careful eye is needed if you are looking to see some of the meteors tonight. These meteors will be shooting across the sky at a very fast 44 miles per second.

The best way to see the Leonid Meteor Shower is to head out to an area away from any light around midnight tonight. Then, face towards the East, look up and be patient. Soon after your eyes adjust you should see the meteors zipping across the sky.

That’s it for Star Watch this week, happy stargazing everyone!