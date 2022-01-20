The Great Outdoors Update

(WJHL) Matthew Cameron from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency talks about some up and coming projects including the Bill Dance signature series lakes initiative and the open comment period for hunting regulation changes.
For more information visit www.tn.gov/twra.

