The French Quarter: New restaurant launches at Sonny’s Marina as Boone Lake continues to rise

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the return of Boone Lake after seven years comes a new eatery at Sonny’s Marina — The French Quarter.

The Cajun-inspired restaurant boasts activities the whole family can enjoy.

“Wednesday nights, we do family nights,” said Daniel Taylor, the owner of The French Quarter. “Every Thursday night is karaoke night from 7 to 10. We have a fish fry every Friday and live music. Saturday’s are bands that evening. Sundays we do music bingo.”

What was once called Sonny’s Cafe is back after a three-year hiatus just in time for the rising water levels.

“We have a lot of our local economy tied into this lake, so it’s going to be very fantastic after seven years of it being down,” said Taylor.

Catherine Church, a manager at The French Quarter, expects heavier traffic in the coming months.

“It’ll probably just get busier and busier,” said Church “We’re hoping that the more we can have people come in through the slips, they’ll just keep coming and hopefully the lake business will look up, and we’ll have traffic from both sides.”

The French Quarter held its grand opening Memorial Day weekend, launching festivities with a performance by Southern Rebellion, bringing in a full-house Saturday night despite the chilly weather.

Taylor said the new waterfront restaurant has been in the works only for a couple of months, but it features new bathrooms and parking lot along with necessities like plumbing and electricity.

“We’re getting it where it needs to be, and it’s still going to be a little bit of a work in progress a little bit at a time, but we knew what the big things were that we had to get knocked out for us to reopen,” Taylor said.

For updates, visit the Sonny’s Marina Facebook page.