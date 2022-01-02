The first accumulating snow of the season is on the way for early Monday morning.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Advisories will go into effect at 11 PM tonight and continue through 10 AM to Noon Monday.

A strong storm system will move right over our region after midnight through the early morning hours. The following maps will show you the spin and what we call lift in the atmosphere that will move across the area early Monday morning. We also call this vorticity – or spin.

This spin will produce locally heavy amounts of snow across the region which I have highlighted in blue.

Notice how the center of circulation passes just to our south and then east which is a great set-up for snow across the area. This will set the stage for locally heavy snowfall.

Here is a look at the possible snowfall accumulations through Morning. Keep in the mind, the actual track of the low and timing of the arrival of cold air could impact the totals.

The rain will start back across the area tonight before switching to snow in the early morning hours. Here you can see the forecast maps with the time stamps.

This will be a quick moving system, but snowfall could be locally heavy through the pre dawn hours.

Here is a look at the Storm Team 11 Forecast

Stay up-to-date with the latest weather conditions through the night right here on WJHL.com