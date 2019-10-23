‘The Blake’ luxury senior living community hosts grand opening in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport’s newest luxury senior living community held its ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration Tuesday evening.

It’s called “The Blake,” and the $21 million project has 118 apartments, along with a coffee shop, courtyard, movie theater, putting green, salon and a full-service bar.

“We are the second assisted living in the state of Tennessee that has a full-service bar. So, its a piano bar and lounge and so going through that process we had to get legislation passed in order to get our liquor license,” said The Blake at Kingsport Executive Director Nicole Briggs.

About 100 people work at The Blake in Kingsport.