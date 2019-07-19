The Band Perry stopping in Nashville, Charlotte during upcoming tour

ARLINGTON, TX – JANUARY 12: (L-R) Musicians Neil Perry, Kimberly Perry, and Reid Perry of The Band Perry attend the Dallas Premiere of the Paramount Pictures film ?13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi? at the AT&T Dallas Cowboys Stadium on January 12, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Peter Larsen/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Band Perry is going back on tour, and tickets went on sale Friday morning.

According to their website “The Good Life Tour 2019” will be making stops across the country including Nashville, Atlanta, and Charlotte.

The last time The Band Perry performed in our region was 2016 ahead of the Battle at Bristol.

In 2015, they performed at Fun Fest in Kingsport.

SEE ALSO: The Band Perry talks new album, new single, and Fun Fest

As many country fans know, Kimberly Perry, Reid Perry and Neil Perry all hail from Greeneville, Tennessee.