We’re going to be focusing on the season’s today because fall does start tonight and how we actually get the season’s actually kind of interesting.



The is actually tilted at a 23.0. 5 degree angle. And as it orbits around the sun, that’s how we get the seasons. The sun has a stronger intensity on different sides of the earth because of this tilt giving us the 4 seasons that we have here in eastern Tennessee.

Now the Fall Equinox is tonight and that’s when the earth is going to be placed right at the sun where it still does not necessarily to towards or away from the sun. At this point, the sun will shine equally on all latitudes of the earth be directly positioned over the equator. This is also the time of the year where both day and night phases are both exactly 12 hours in length.

The fall season officially begins tonight at 9:04 PM.

Happy start of Autumn!