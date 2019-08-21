Testing underway at TCAT in Elizabethton for welding, pipefitting professions

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Skilled workers for fields like welding and pipefitting are in constant demand.

Students who attended classes to train in these fields are studying to meet that demand.

They will complete key testing underway at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton this week.

Once students pass those exams, educators tell News Channel 11 that hard work will pay off and jobs will be waiting for them.

“There is a large demand now because the workforce is aging and there is a lot of skills that has been lost pipefitters they’re hard to find, true pipefitters anymore. Good tube welders, good welders in general is hard to find anymore,” said Roger Boyd, who is helping oversee testing.

TCAT told News Channel 11 that beginning wages for pipefitters start at $20 per hour, while welders typically make $25 per hour.