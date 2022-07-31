NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Amid surging inflation, Tennesseans can now expect to see some relief as groceries will be sold tax-free throughout the month of August starting this Monday.

During the monthlong holiday, food and food ingredients can be purchased tax-free. The holiday was proposed by Governor Bill Lee in March to provide financial relief to Tennesseans amid surging inflation costs.

“As Americans see their cost-of-living skyrocket amid historic inflation, suspending the grocery tax is the most effective way to provide direct relief to every Tennessean,” said Gov. Lee. “Our state has the ability to put dollars back in the pockets of hardworking Tennesseans, and I thank members of the General Assembly for their continued partnership in maintaining our fiscally conservative approach.”

Although most food items fall under the tax suspension, there are some exemptions.

Examples of nonexempt items

Alcoholic beverages

Tobacco products

Candy

Dietary supplements

Prepared food

Micro Market food items or vending machine food items

The tax suspension comes just a day after Tennessee’s back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend where consumers could purchase clothing, school supplies, and technology tax-free.

The temporary 30-day tax suspension on groceries begins at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.