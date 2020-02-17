Tennessee’s Comeback Falls Short Against Texas A&M

Candace Parker of the University of Tennessee, left, and Tyler Hansbrough of the University of North Carolina, right, pose with the 2008 John R. Wooden Award along with University of Tennessee coach Pat Summitt who received the Legends of Coaching award in Los Angeles on Friday, April 11, 2008. The award was established by The Los Angeles Athletic Club to honor the outstanding college basketball player of the year. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Lady Vols losing streak moves to four games as they dropped 73-71 to the Aggies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee was in striking distance against Texas A&M Sunday afternoon, but junior guard Chennedy Carter’s 37 points were too much for the Lady Vols to handle in the 73-71 loss.

Sophomore forward Rae Burrell led Rocky Top with 19 points and seven rebounds, while junior guard Rennia Davis chipped in 18 points, six assists and five boards.

Aside from Carter, the Aggies only had one other player score in double figures with senior guard Shambria Washington recording 10 points.

The Volunteers seek to snap their four-game losing streak when they travel to Arkansas on Thursday. The game starts at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.