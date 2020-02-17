Tennessee’s Comeback Falls Short Against Texas A&M

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee was in striking distance against Texas A&M Sunday afternoon, but junior guard Chennedy Carter’s 37 points were too much for the Lady Vols to handle in the 73-71 loss.
Sophomore forward Rae Burrell led Rocky Top with 19 points and seven rebounds, while junior guard Rennia Davis chipped in 18 points, six assists and five boards.
Aside from Carter, the Aggies only had one other player score in double figures with senior guard Shambria Washington recording 10 points.
The Volunteers seek to snap their four-game losing streak when they travel to Arkansas on Thursday. The game starts at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.