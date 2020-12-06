Tennessee Vols to open men’s basketball season with game against Colorado on Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new season-opening opponent awaits the Vols on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Vols announced on social media the 13th ranked men’s basketball team will look to open their season against Colorado with a 6 p.m. tipoff inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

This comes after five game cancellations over the past two weeks due to COVID-19.

According to UT’s website, Tennessee ticket holders will receive pertinent ticket and gameday information via email. Fans should note that the Colorado game is taking place one day earlier than the canceled game against UT Martin that it is replacing (Tuesday instead of Wednesday).