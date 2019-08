NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just days after three dogs in North Carolina died from toxic algae exposure, a Tennessee vet is warning pet owners about stagnant water.

Doctor Carolina Glyn Ervin with VCA Murphy Road Animal Hospital says even a small amount of algae can be deadly to pets.

In the summertime heat, bacteria can grow fast in standing water, and that could be contaminated with blue-green algae.

At this time, health officials say there have been no cases of toxic algae in Tennessee.