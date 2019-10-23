Tennessee UAW picketer hit by car, killed outside plant

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WJHL/WSMV/CNN) – A Tennessee United Auto Workers member is dead this morning, after being killed while picketing on the side of the road.

The victim, Roy McCombs, is said to have been hit by a car while picketing outside the General Motors plant in Spring Hill on Tuesday morning.

A fellow employee says he’s sad but not surprised.

“Unfortunately things happen. Even here, I see people crossing that white line coming over in the road. We gotta back up. People don’t realize that,” said General Motors employee Eric Blackmoore.

He went on to say that they will continue to picket to make sure to get their voices are heard by General Motors.

General Motors also released a statement, saying they were saddened to hear the news, and are investigating what happened.

WKRN in Nashville reports the driver is cooperating with investigators.

UAW has been striking for over a month.