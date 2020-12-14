Tennessee to play a critical part in distributing COVID-19 vaccine, Senator-elect Bill Hagerty says

(WJHL) — U.S. Senator-elect Bill Hagerty said he is proud to see new facilities opening in Tennessee that will aid in boosting the economy and distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I was just today touring the facility right here in Middle Tennessee that is going to be a critical part of the distribution process,” Hagerty said. “Tennessee’s logistical capacity is going to be absolutely vital, not only to people here in our state, people here in America.”

Thank you, @Cold_Chain_Tech, for having me at the launch of a new facility in Lebanon. This facility is already bringing jobs to the region, and will make Tennessee a leader in distributing the new #COVID19 vaccine across the country. pic.twitter.com/tVEBDwRM9M — Bill Hagerty (@BillHagertyTN) December 14, 2020

Hagerty said he applauds the Trump administration, the companies that have stepped up to manufacture the vaccine and the military for their hard work in making and distributing the vaccine.

“They certainly are not going to put a vaccine on the market that isn’t effective,” Hagerty said. “I certainly, when it’s my turn, look forward to taking the vaccine.”