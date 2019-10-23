Tennessee senators criticize President Trump’s use of ‘lynching’ in tweet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s United States senators say they don’t approve of president trump’s use of the term “Lynching” when describing the House impeachment inquiry.

So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

The Tennessean is reporting that republican senator Marsha Blackburn said, “It’s not a terminology that I would have used.”

Lamar Alexander called it “A completely inappropriate choice of words if you stop and think about what has happened in American history.”

The president used the term to describe Democrat’s attempts to impeach him.

Some have supported the comment, while others criticized the use of the term widely associated with the unlawful killing of African Americans by racist mobs.