Tennessee Rep. Timothy Hill donates dozens of masks to 421 Area Emergency Services

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Rep. Timothy Hill donated dozens of masks to the first responders at the 421 Area Emergency Services after they expressed a need for N95 masks for precautions against COVID-19.

News Channel 11 spoke to the department’s chief, Jonathan Scott, who said the department has had issues obtaining personal protective equipment amid the pandemic due to shortages.

“We have had to use our full gear while going out on calls due to lack of masks,” Scott said. “I want to thank Rep. Timothy Hill for coming through for us.”

The department’s assistant chief, Hunter Woodall, said that for weeks, first responders have experienced difficulties finding N95 masks, which the CDC recommends for healthcare professionals and first responders only.

“He’s [Hill] a big advocate for the volunteer fire service, so he reached out to us and was able to get us 50 masks, which we really appreciate and really need, especially during this shortage,” Woodall said. “You know, it’s hard to find anything right now.”

Obtaining these hard-to-find masks was all in a day’s work for Rep. Hill.

Rep. Timothy Hill with Chief Jonathan Scott

“I told them it was a long shot right now, but I would do my best,” Hill said. “I’m grateful we were able to find the masks and for all our first responders.”

The CDC recommends that the public use only homemade cloth face coverings so as to save surgical-grade equipment and gear for medical workers and first response personnel.

