KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers are still in the top 10 after the latest College Football Playoff rankings were announced.

The Vols are currently No. 7 on the CFB rankings.

The fifth edition of the rankings was released Tuesday. Georgia is at No. 1, Michigan is at No. 2, TCU is at No. 3 and Southern California is at No. 4.

The Vols were able to maintain their rankings in the top 10 after finishing their season with a win against Vanderbilt with the final score, 56-0.

Tennessee came in at No. 1 when the first rankings were released on Nov. 1, marking the first time atop the CFB rankings since the new system was instituted in 2014.

The Vols dropped to fifth following a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Then after the loss against South Carolina, 38-63, the Vols were at No. 10.

Tennessee also climbed up the Associated Press Top 25 College Football poll to No. 7.

Using a variety of factors including results, strength of schedule and common opponents, the 13-member CFP Selection Committee ranks what they consider to be the top 25 teams in the country.

The top four enter the playoff with No. 1 versus No. 4 and No. 2 versus No. 3 in the semifinals. The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the Playstation Fiesta Bowl will serve as this year’s semifinal games. Both games will be held on Dec. 31.