Tennessee releases COVID-19 public service announcement titled ‘Choices’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a new COVID-19 PSA Tuesday, titled “Choices,” promoting responsible decision-making as the state continues to see a spread of COVID-19 cases.

The advertisement will air across the state on broadcast, cable, and digital media, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Photo: Tennessee Governor’s Office

“The most effective way for us to combat this virus is through individual Tennesseans making responsible decisions for the safety of themselves, their loved ones, and their neighbors,” Gov. Lee said. “Masks remain one the most effective, widely available tools as we await a safe, approved vaccine. We recognize that life looks different during a pandemic, and we’re encouraging Tennesseans that as they live their lives they make the responsible choice and choose to wear a mask.”

The public service announcement launched alongside a new COVID-19 website from the Tennessee Department of Health. The new website provides Tennesseans with improved tools to make informed decisions for their health.

The PSA encourages Tennesseans to wear masks whilst continuing to live their lives, as masks have been proven to fight the spread of COVID-19.