Tennessee ranks number one in healthy weight practices in childcare facilities

TENNESSEE (WJHL)- A new report shows Tennessee ranks number one when it comes to healthy weight practices in childcare facilities.

The National Resource Center for Health and Safety in Child Care and Early Education has shared its 2018 report on childhood obesity.

When it comes to nutrition and activity for children in childcare facilities, Tennessee’s regulations are the most supportive of healthy weight practices across the country.

Working with the Tennessee Department of Health, The Tennessee Department of Human Services has enacted new guidelines for childcare facilities to focus on good health and nutrition choices.

“These new regulations include requirements for active play for both toddlers and preschool children in childcare agencies along with requiring educators to engage in physical activities with children, and limits to how much time children can spend in front of the television,” said Sky Arnold, the Tennessee Department of Human Services Press Secretary.

The National Resource Center for Health and Safety in Child Care and Early Education’s 2018 report found Tennessee’s childcare healthy weight practices guidelines are working, ranking Tennessee number one in obesity prevention regulations.

“The National Resource Center for Health and Safety in Child Care and Early Education looks at a variety of factors relating to infant feeding, nutrition, and physical activity in making its rankings,” said Arnold.

Here in the Tri-Cities, East Tennessee State University’s Child Study Center is seeing those improvements in the classroom.

“DHS has begun to really regulate how our snacks are provided. Our goal is to provide healthy snacks that are low in sugar, low in fat, but high in protein that covers multiple food groups,” said Jackie Vaughn, Interim Director at ETSU’s Child Study Center.

ETSU’s Child Study Center provides their children with healthier drink options like low-fat milk and water. They even grow their own vegetables in the spring and say that children respond better to colorful foods.

“We have fruit every morning, and it’s not the same fruit every morning. We’ll have bananas one day and blueberries the next day,” said Vaughn.

Outdoor activity is a factor in the new guidelines set by the Department of Human Services.

“It’s important that we as teachers offer that time for them to be outside, to be moving, interacting with nature because you tend to move more when you’re outside,” explains Vaughn.

Both the Tennessee Department of Human Services and Childcare facilities are hoping these changes will go beyond the classroom.

“I think they do translate back home. We talk to the children while they’re eating meals with them, we talk to them, and we discuss things such as what do you eat at home,” said Vaughn.

In regards to what age range is seeing the most change in obesity rates, Arnold says, “It’s really too early to see what ages are seeing the biggest changes for obesity rates in Tennessee. For us though, really the goal is to make an impact across the board for children of all ages.”

The same report shows, from 2010 to 2018, Tennessee has jumped from a score of 26 to a score of 67 in childcare regulations that support healthy weight practices.

Other states that top the list are North Carolina, D.C., Colorado, and Vermont.