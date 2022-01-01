Tennessee ranked No. 1 choice for American retirees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As your parents and grandparents visit for the holidays, a new report suggests they may just love it here and stay.

Tennessee was just ranked the No. 1 choice for American retirees.

New numbers from Hire a Helper, an online moving platform, show Tennessee was the top destination for those retiring outside of their home state in 2021.

“The last three clients I had were ones where the parents were selling their house to move in with their son or daughter,” said Bobby Hill with Crye-Leike Realtors

According to recent estimates, COVID-19 forced around three million Americans to retire earlier than they had planned, and data shows 13 percent of the 226,000 U.S retiree relocations that thappened this year migrated to Tennessee.

The Volunteer State was even more popular among early retirees, with roughly one in five Americans under 65 leaving their home state for Tennessee.

Three Tennessee metro areas are among the most popular with retirees – Kingsport/Bristol, Nashville and Johnson City.