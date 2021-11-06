Tennessee outduels Kentucky to snap two-game losing streak

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

LEXINGTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee and Kentucky continued to deliver blows all night long, but it was the Volunteers who were the last one standing as the Knoxville squad left Lexington with a 45-42 victory.

The final score and the box score tell two very different stories for this conference contest. The Wildcats outgained the Volunteers in yards (612-461), first downs (35-17), and time of possession (46:08-13:52).

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker had his best performance of the season with the former Virginia Tech quarterback tallying 316 yards and four touchdowns on 15 of 20 passes. He connected with Velus Jones Jr. five times for 100 yards and one score. Fellow wide receivers Cedric Tillman and Javonta Payton chalked up 79 and 78 yards, respectively.