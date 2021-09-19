Tennessee National Guard deploys more members to additional hospitals

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the state, the Tennessee National Guard is deploying more members to hospitals around Tennessee.

According to a release from Tennessee National Guard around 80 additional soldiers and airmen have been deployed to ten more hospitals around Tennessee to help with administration work, and support medical staff. This is at the request of the Tennessee Dept. of Health and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

Hospitals that are now receiving support from the National Guard include Crossville, Knoxville, Lenoir City and Tazewell. The addition brings the total number of medical facilities receiving National Guard assistance to 32 in the state.

The National Guard was directed in late August to assist at Ballad Health.

The release adds that there are currently more than 310 Guardsmen assisting 24 hospitals and 8 monoclonal antibody infusion centers.