LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – A Tennessee man has been arrested following a crash that killed a police officer in Kentucky early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, at approximately 12:49 a.m., Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of South Main Street and Highway 229 in Laurel County.

According to Kentucky State Police, the preliminary investigation shows that 36-year-old Casey Byrd, of Oneida, Tennessee, was driving a 2022 Ram pickup truck in the northbound lanes of Highway 229 when he entered the intersection of South Main Street and struck a 2019 Dodge Charger police cruiser that was traveling southbound.

Officials said the police cruiser was being driven by 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock with the London Police Department.

Medlock suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner’s Office.

In a statement, London Police Chief Travis Dotson said the department is absolutely devastated by the loss.

“Logan was an outstanding police officer,” Dotson said Sunday morning, “We are heartbroken. I want to thank KSP and the Sheriff’s Office for stepping up and helping us at this time.”

According to Kentucky State Police, Byrd was not injured in the crash and is suspected of having been under the influence of alcohol when the crash occurred.

Byrd was charged with the murder of a police officer and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

The deadly crash remains under investigation by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team.