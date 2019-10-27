Tennessee Holds Off South Carolina for Second SEC Victory

The Volunteers racked up 485 total yards in the 41-21 victory over the Gamecocks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee bounced back against its loss to Alabama with a 42-21 victory over South Carolina Saturday night in Knoxville.

The Volunteers chalked up 485 total yards with 351 coming through the air. Despite not starting, redshirt junior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns on 11 of 19 attempts. Starting quarterback and redshirt freshman J.T. Shrout chalked up 122 yards and one touchdown on seven of 11 throws.

Tennessee’s defense surrendered 397 total yards to South Carolina with freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski tallying 319 yards and one touchdown on 28 of 51 attempts.

The Volunteers look to make it two-straight wins when they host UAB next Saturday at 7 p.m.