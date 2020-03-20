Tennessee Hills Distillery to donate sanitizer proceeds to food banks

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has left shelves empty and consumers scrambling for supplies, the owner of Tennessee Hills Distillery, Stephen Callahan, lent a helping hand to keep hands clean.

News Channel 11 spoke to Callahan, who said he and a group of volunteers have mixed over 500 gallons of the vodka-based hand sanitizer since Monday.

“I don’t see us slowing down anywhere in the near future,” Callahan said. “We’re going to definitely put in some long days and some long nights to make this happen, but it’s just us playing our part.”

According to Callahan, Tennessee Hills Distillery staff and volunteers began distributing the high-proof vodka, glycerin, and Aloe vera blend Friday by the gallon to police and sheriff departments, health facilities, and fire departments — workers who don’t have a work-from-home option amidst the COVID-19 pandemic that’s left hundreds of thousands either home-bound or unemployed.

The distillery is selling the airplane bottles at $2 donation per bottle, and Callahan said he has several ideas for the proceeds to further help the community.

“Initially, we wanted to help some of the local students who may not have lunches,” Callahan said. “It seems to me they have an avenue now to keep them taken care of, so I think now the direction I’m looking at is food banks and people who are hungry — homeless people.

You know, everybody’s hurting right now, so let’s just figure out who can use this and use it best.”

Callahan told News Channel 11 that the Tennessee Hills Distillery staff will ramp up production of the sanitizer within the upcoming weeks.

The store remains open with normal hours, but Callahan said depending on the calls of local authority, the store might have to close for preventative measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“If this gets to be a potential place where we can spread the virus, then it’s our duty and our responsibility to shut down to the public,” Callahan said. “I think once it gets to that point, we can get everybody to buy into that and we can make this thing go away, but I think if we have people being stubborn or selfish, it’s going to be hurting everybody.”

“Like I said, as a small business, it’s going to hurt us a little bit, but in the long-run, I’m all about it.”

Callahan urges those interested in the sanitizer to send order requests via email to Info@tnhillsdistillery.com.