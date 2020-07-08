Tennessee High Vikings making adjustments due to “no contact” drills

Bristol, TN — Wednesday will be a major day for high school football in Tennessee that’s when the TSSAA board of control will decide which of the contingency plans that were discussed at the previous meeting to implement for the high school football season.

Until then schools have been prohibited under the state of emergency by the governor from having contact in practice, no scrimmages, or 7 on 7 drills.

That has been a challenge for most schools, but teams like the Tennessee High Vikings say they have made the adjustments, which include moving workout equipment outside and not being able to go into the locker room. These types of circumstances leave not only the Vikings but most teams planning day-by-day.

“You know there’s going to be challenges that we meet every day as far as working out, agilities, what kind of practice format we’re going to have when we’re going to start. Anywhere from what we’re going to do in the locker room, when we get to go in the locker room, we’re not in the locker room yet, so there’s a lot of things we have to consider.”

“It’s always hard, you know lifting that’s a challenge, but we’re still able to get that in there. The thing I miss the most is being with the team as one, getting to grind with everyone, that’s the big thing.”