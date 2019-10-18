Tennessee High senior honored by Marine Corps for attending prestigious leadership academy

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Outstanding Tennessee High School senior Lakelyn Ziegler received a unique award on Friday afternoon. Officers from the United States Marine Corps recognized Ziegler for attending a prestigious leadership academy this summer in Washington D.C.

Lakelyn Ziegler

Only 100 high school students from around the country are chosen to attend the Semper Fidelis All-American Program Battles Won Academy. The annual academy offers selected students the opportunity to spend a week with Marine officers in the nation’s capital. Here they learn leadership skills, team building, and do community service.

Ziegler was chosen for her accomplishments as a student-athlete, as well as her commitment to community service as a volunteer firefighter for Sullivan County.

“I never really thought I was going to get to spend five days with Marines,” Ziegler said. “I probably won’t get to experience anything like that again, so it was good to go.”

Ziegler will be attending Penn State Altoona next year, where she’ll play softball.