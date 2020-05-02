Tennessee High School announces 2020 graduation to take place July 24

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Friday, Tennessee High School seniors were asked to complete a survey about graduation. Saturday, the school announced that “based on the overwhelming survey results,” the school will host a traditional graduation ceremony for 2020 graduates on July 24.

“We are excited to announce that we are moving forward with planning a traditional ceremony to celebrate our graduates on July 24, 2020,” the school system posted on social media. “We realize that due to previous commitments some students may not be able to attend graduation on this rescheduled date. We are working with students on an alternate plan to uniquely celebrate those students who cannot attend and allow them the opportunity to walk across the state beforehand to honor their accomplishments.”

Graduations that take place before July 24, according to school officials, are to be incorporated into the traditional ceremony via video.

Here is the full post: