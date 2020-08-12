Tennessee High School among local schools earning large CTE grant.

BRISTOL, Tn. (WJHL) Hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money will help local school systems implement new “Career and Technical Education” programs..

Tennessee High in Bristol was awarded $50-thousand dollars today from the Tennessee Department of Education.. The money will be used to start new CTE programs of study including a brand new welding program at Tennessee High…

“There are over 250,000 jobs across the nation in welding right now that are unfilled because of the lack of people with the skill to fill them. and some of those jobs are right here in Tennessee and even the Tri-Cities area,” Said Tennessee High School Welding Instructor Jeff Simcox.

Other school systems receiving money through these grants Carter County, Greene County, Greeneville City, Unicoi County and Washington County, Tennessee.